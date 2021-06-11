2 injured in shooting at Arvada rec center; police responded to report of 30 shots fired

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people were transported to a hospital following a shooting at a recreation center in Arvada, and police are now searching for the suspects.

The Arvada Police Department said its officers responded to a shooting at the Secrest Recreation Center, which is part of the Apex Park and Recreation District, along the 6600 block of Pierce Street Thursday evening. Police said the suspects reportedly arrived in a vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire with about 30 shots fired.

Two people were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody yet.

Anybody with information should call the police department at 720-898-6900.