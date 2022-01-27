2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men have been arrested after police say a man was shot to death in Lakewood on Monday.

On Monday just before noon, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to the Trails End Motel, located at 9025 W. Colfax Avenue, for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot, police said. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as Angel Santibanez, 29, of Denver.

Lakewood police have located and arrested two suspects in the homicide, the department announced Thursday morning. The suspects have been identified as Maliq Alston Williamson, 24, of Denver and Antonio Antiwon Johnson, 35, of Denver.

Williamson is being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Johnson is at the same facility, being held for suspicion of committing accessory to first-degree murder.