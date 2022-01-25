Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot to death at Lakewood motel

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:44 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 22:44:14-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death at a motel Monday.

Around 11:58 a.m., officers were called out to the Trails End Motel, located at 9025 West Colfax Avenue, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's name is not being released at this time pending family notification, according to Lakewood police.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time. However, police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7