Man shot to death at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death at a motel Monday.

Around 11:58 a.m., officers were called out to the Trails End Motel, located at 9025 West Colfax Avenue, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's name is not being released at this time pending family notification, according to Lakewood police.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time. However, police do not believe there is a threat to the public.