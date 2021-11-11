2 dead in Denver murder-suicide identified

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday the shootings in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week that left two people dead was a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A woman had been shot and was found in a car that crashed on Dartmouth Ave. and then caught fire. The man was found with a gunshot wound in a home nearby to which the vehicle was registered.

The medical examiner identified the woman who died in a car after being shot as Kathryn Cochran, 43, and said her cause of death was gunshot wounds and manner of death was homicide.

Additionally, the medical examiner said the man found shot inside a nearby home was identified as Dillon Emerson, 41. His cause of death was a gunshot wound and manner of death was suicide, the medical examiner said.

Denver police spokesperson said it appears Emerson shot and killed Cochran and then himself. The two were in a relationship, police confirmed earlier this week. Schepman said the case remains open.