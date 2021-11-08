1 woman dead following shooting, fire in private Denver neighborhood

DENVER — Authorities in Denver are working at the scene of a fatal shooting and car fire in a private neighborhood.

Greg Pixley, public information officer with the Denver Fire Department, said firefighters responded to a report of a fire following a shooting on E. Dartmouth Avenue in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. Firefighters found one woman who had been shot. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.

A man was also found in the area and transported to a hospital for treatment for what police said they believed was a gunshot wound.

It's not clear what caused the fire, Pixley said.

According to video from AIRTRACKER7, two cars were in a home's driveway and both appeared to have caught fire.

The fire department will investigate that side of the incident while the Denver Police Department investigates the shooting.

Pixley said the fire was mostly contained to the two cars, with little damage to the home.