19-year-old arrested for role in deadly Golden crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man from Denver has been arrested and charged for his role in a deadly crash in Golden in December.

The Golden Police Department arrested Guillermo Ramirez on Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Police previously said it was unclear who was behind the wheel of a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that crashed into a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban after running a red light at West 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue early in the morning on Dec. 17. Ramirez was found inside the vehicle in an “inconclusive position” and the other person in the car, 24-year-old Brisia Leon, was ejected from the car.

Leon died from the injuries.

Three people inside the SUV, which burst into flames, were able to get out. A Golden officer used a fire extinguisher to put out flames on two of the individuals, the Golden Police Department previously said in a press release.

Two women, ages 71 and 50, and a 32-year-old man were seriously injured.

The Malibu had previously passed a Golden officer going between 90 to 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the Chevy Malibu didn’t stop until the crash.

Ramirez is being held at the Jefferson County Jail, and his bond is set at $50,000. His first scheduled court appearance is Friday.