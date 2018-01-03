Former Cherry Creek school security guard pleads guilty to sexual assault of a student

DENVER -- A former Cherry Creek Schools security guard pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual assault of a student.

Broderick Lundie, 30, entered guilty pleas to one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child and one misdemeanor count of sex assault.

Lundie was arrested in May 2017 after allegations surfaced he was having a sexual relationship with a student at Grandview High School, where he worked as a security guard.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lundie corresponded with the student on Instagram and began exchanging illicit photos with her. The arrest report indicated Lundie admitted to police he also had a physical sexual encounter with the student.

His sentencing is set for March 21.

“We are entitled to trust that our children will be safe when they are away from our protection at school,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “When they are victimized, especially by school personnel, we will hold that person accountable. Know that this office investigates any complaint about inappropriate conduct involving school personnel and will prosecute offenders. There is no room for this lascivious behavior in our community, let alone in our public schools.”

School kept arrest secret for months

Grandview High School did not send any notice to parents about the security guard’s arrest until August when Denver7 reported the story.

The district said it did not notify parents to protect the identity of the victim and also cited a belief that the assault was an isolated incident. But Denver7 Investigates uncovered a 2016 police report, naming Lundie as a suspect, written after a student told police there was talk that a security guard was having sex with senior students. Police were not able to confirm the allegations and closed that case, more than a year before Lundie’s eventual arrest.

Cherry Creek School District superintendent Harry Bull told Denver7 Investigates last month scrutiny over the Lundie case prompted him to develop a new policy to require parental notification when school employees are charged with crimes against students.