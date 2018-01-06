Mom says 9-year-old left with dad, now he's in jail and girl is missing

THORNTON, Colo. -- A mother is frantically searching for her 9-year-old daughter and says the girl's father who is in custody refuses to tell anyone where she is.

XBobi-Jo Meritt says she hasn't seen her daughter since Wednesday and worries about her safety. She is especially concerned because the little girl has a severe peanut allergy and does not have her EpiPen.

Meritt made an urgent plea on Friday night saying, "We’re trying to find out who has her so that we can get back and get her back to her home and safe and sound."

According to Meritt, her daughter went to a Good Times restaurant in Thornton with her grandma on Thursday and they met up with the girl's dad. She left with her dad, who is now in jail and no one seems to know where she is.

Several local police agencies confirm they are looking for the girl. Windsor Police put out an alert to other departments letting them know to be on the look out.

Thornton Police are only saying there was a disturbance at the restaurant and they took an assault report there.