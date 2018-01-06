Girl, 9, found safe after dad reportedly took her and wouldn't reveal her location

DENVER – A 9-year-old girl who was the subject of a multi-agency search effort in several cities across the Front Range Friday night has been found safe, a spokesperson with the Lone Tree Police Department said Saturday.

Lone Tree police received a call from Commerce City police at about 1 a.m. Saturday asking Lone Tree officers to do a welfare check at a woman’s home to see if 9-year-old Cira-Jo Davis was there.

Lone Tree PD officers went to the woman’s home and found Davis there. She was reunited with her mother later in the night, according to Lone Tree Police Sgt. Tim Beals.

“We don’t know how the (Lone Tree) lady ended up with the girl,” Beals said.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was watching the girl after seeing reports she was missing.

Girl’s father is in custody, refused to tell anyone where Davis was

The girl’s mother, XBobi-Jo Meritt, told Denver7 Friday she was concerned for her daughter’s safety because the little girl has a severe peanut allergy and did not have her EpiPen.

The woman said she had not seen her daughter since Wednesday.

Meritt said her daughter went to a good Times restaurant in Thornton with her grandma on Thursday and they met up with the girl's dad.

The girl’s father, Aric Davis, who was in custody on suspicion of assault in Thornton, reportedly refused to tell anyone where Davis was.

He remains in Adams County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond after refusing to tell a judge where the girl was. He’s also a suspect in a Thornton assault case after Davis’ grandmother reported to police that Davis grabbed her by the arm and shoved her at a fast-food restaurant in that city on Thursday afternoon before reportedly driving away with his daughter in a car.

Editor's note: Denver7 was not immediately able to verify if Davis has been assigned a defense attorney in this case.