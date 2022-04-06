Stolen bikes worth more than $80,000 recovered, Boulder police say

BOULDER, Colo. – Three bikes worth more than $80,000 that were stolen from a Boulder business last week have been recovered and a suspect is now in custody, police said Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested after police were called to a local bike shop the day after the burglary when the business owner noticed the man walking into the shop with one of the bikes valued at $12,000 and a pair of bolt cutters sticking out of his backpack.

Further investigation into the individual led police to the location of one of the prototype bikes and the discovery of several other stolen items, including other bikes, electronics and packages from vehicles, according to a news release from the police department.

Detectives are still cataloging those items and are looking into multiple charges of burglary, vehicle trespassing, theft and more, police said.

The other prototype was found by a Boulder resident in another part of the city this week and police were notified, leading investigators to recover all three bikes.

“I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases. I’d like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn’t look right and called us,” Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “I am also incredibly proud of the swift policework done by patrol and detectives to find these stolen items, connect them to several recent crimes. We want our community members to feel safe and we hope this information gives them an idea of some of the great policework that our officers are doing to solve crime in this city.”

Anyone with any information about these bike thefts is asked to contact Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951, reference case number 22-2976. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/.