Boulder police searching for three stolen bikes worth more than $80,000

Boulder Police Department
Pictured: black, heavily modified Cervelo P5 triathlon bike valued at $40,000. The major modifications include a concept drivetrain (shaft drive, no chain) and high end wheels.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 20:12:42-04

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three stolen bikes that are worth more than $80,000.

Sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a business in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place was broken into and three bicycles were stolen, according to police. Two of the bikes had unique prototype technology.

The first bike — a black, heavily modified Cervelo P5 triathlon bike — is valued at $40,000 and features a concept drivetrain (shaft drive, no chain) and high-end wheels.

Pictured: black, heavily modified Cervelo P5 triathlon bike valued at $40,000. The major modifications include a concept drivetrain (shaft drive, no chain) and high end wheels.

The second bike is a heavily modified Canyon Lux full suspension mountain bike. It is black with blue accents, includes a concept drivetrain (shaft drive, no chain) and is valued at $30,000.

Pictured: heavily modified Canyon Lux full suspension mountain bike valued at $30,000. The major modifications include a concept drivetrain (shaft drive, no chain).
The third bike is a specialized Turbo Levo mountain bike. It's blue with white lettering and is valued at $12,000. Police say it is very similar to the one pictured below.

Pictured: Specialized Turbo Levo valued at $12,000

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

