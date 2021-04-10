Thornton police ID man wanted in police shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — Police identified Saturday a wanted man who pointed a gun at officers Friday morning.

Raymond Michael James Quintana, 36, remains at large. He was fired upon by officers after police said he pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop near E. 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton.

Police said Quintana was involved in a burglary at an apartment complex near 9700 Welby Rd. earlier in the day.

Two officers fired their guns during the traffic stop, but it's unknown if Quintana was shot, according to police.

Quintana ran, jumped a fence and continued running through a neighborhood, prompting a shelter in place order for area residents until later in the morning.

Police searched the area for several hours, but Quintana was able to get away.

An arrest warrant for first-degree assault on an officer, felony menacing, burglary and motor vehicle theft was issued for Quintana.

If you see the suspect, call 911. Quintana should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

No members of the public or officers were injured during the chases or shooting, though one officer was injured in the hand while jumping a fence.