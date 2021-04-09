Watch
Thornton police ask residents to shelter place as they search for shooting suspect

Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 11:26:44-04

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are searching for a shooting suspect and have asked residents near E. 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard to shelter in place.

At 8:52 a.m., the Thornton Police Department announced that police were investigating an incident including shots fired during a traffic stop near E. 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Colorado Boulevard is closed in both directions from 112th Avenue through 115th Avenue.

People in the area were asked to shelter in place. CodeRed notifications were sent out to residents in the immediate area. All schools in the area have been placed on lockout.

Thornton police said they are searching for a Hispanic man in a black hat, black hoodie, white T-shirt and blue jeans. They believe he's armed with a handgun.

If you see the suspect, call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

