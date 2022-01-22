Suspect pleads guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault on a child

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault on a child during a court hearing Friday.

Allan Richard Long, 51, was arrested in September and faced 41 felony counts relating to sexual abuse of children. During a court hearing Friday, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault on a child.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office issued a release in December saying there could be more victims. Long has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. It is believed Long may have committed multiple sexual assault crimes in these states, and possibly others, due to his access to families through his work. Long worked as a volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.

Long's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 5.