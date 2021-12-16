Authorities searching for possible victims of child sex assault suspect

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying possible victims of a man accused of more than 40 counts related to sexual abuse of children.

Allan Richard Long, 51, was arrested in September and faces 41 felony counts relating to sexual abuse of children. He is currently in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility with a $1 million bond.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say there are seven victims ranging in age from four to 16, but believe there could be more.

Long has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. It is believed Long may have committed multiple sexual assault crimes in these states, and possibly others, due to his access to families through his work. Long worked as a volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.

Sheriff's office investigators say the child sex assault cases date back to 2001, but believe Long's alleged crimes may have been started before that.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Long, know someone who has, or have any information regarding Long, you are asked to contact Investigator Andrew Fehringer at 720-874-4065 or afehringer@arapahoegov.com.