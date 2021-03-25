Suspect found deceased after stabbing at CSU University Village Apartments

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspect in a Wednesday night stabbing in the Campus West neighborhood at Colorado State University was found dead in an apartment, police said Thursday morning.

On Wednesday at 6:56 p.m., officers with the Colorado State University Police Department (CSUPD) and other law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a stabbing at the University Village Apartment complex, which is CSU housing located near Main Campus in the Campus West neighborhood.

The victim told police dispatch that she had locked herself in her apartment, CSUPD said.

The suspect then barricaded himself in his own nearby apartment for several hours. Other residents in the building and nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police said.

At 8:26 p.m., police helped the victim leave her apartment. She was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police attempted to contact the suspect, but couldn't reach him.

Some point later, they noticed smoke coming from the apartment where he had barricaded himself, CSUPD said. Police continued to try to contact him and University Facilities Management employees shut off the gas to the building due to fire concerns.

At 11:43 p.m., police and the Larimer County Regional SWAT team entered the apartment. The suspect was deceased. His identity and the case and manner of his death will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect was a former student at CSU who had recently graduated and was employed by the university.

CSUPD said they determined the suspect and victim knew each other as neighbors in the building.

An all-clear was issued at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.