CSU Police respond to stabbing at University Village Apartments

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was hurt in a stabbing in the Campus West neighborhood at Colorado State University (CSU), according to police.

The CSU Police Department says the stabbing happened at the CSU University Village Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was injured, but expected to be OK, according to police. The victim is alert and receiving medical attention.

CSU alert update : CSUPD and other area law enforcement agencies quickly arrived on scene. One injury is reported, injured person is alert. Continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HelWtKFs0K — CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) March 25, 2021

The department is asking the public to avoid the area of City Park Avenue between Plum and Elizabeth Streets.

At 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police announced there was no ongoing threat to the CSU University Village.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.