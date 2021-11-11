Reward increased to find suspects who shot, killed US Army veteran in north Aurora last month

AURORA, Colo. – Police have increased a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects who shot and killed a U.S. Army veteran in north Aurora last month.

Alex Ramos, 22, was shot at a home near the intersection of E. 22nd Avenue and Galena Street on Oct. 5. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Ramos, a native of Aurora, served active duty in the U.S. Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and was stationed in Korea before transitioning out of active duty service to the Army National Guard so he could return home, according to a statement from his family provided to the Aurora Police Department.

Once home, Ramos continued his goal of getting his college degree in psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“Alex was goal oriented and disciplined, working at the Aurora Mall, attending Metropolitan State University, and fulfilling his duty as a National Guardsman simultaneously,” the statement reads. “Alex’s dreams of obtaining his college degree, seeing his mother and father obtain their American citizenship, and building his first house where he could live in peace were cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

In a tweet Thursday, Aurora police said they had increased the reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to $5,000.

The suspects are described as two Black males in their late teens or early 20s. Witnesses told police they were wearing black clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.