Man shot, killed in north Aurora Tuesday night

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of East 22nd Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The man was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

The suspects are described as two Black males in their late teens or early 20s. Witnesses told police they were wearing black clothing and ski masks.

Police are investigating whether this homicide is connected to a Saturday homicide on North Del Mar Parkway because of the proximity of the two incidents, police said.

Anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.