Police ID suspect in fatal triple shooting outside Broomfield Walgreens

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield identified on Sunday the suspect in a fatal triple shooting outside a Walgreens store Saturday morning.

A man was killed and a woman and a juvenile male were wounded in the shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walgreens, located at East Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

The juvenile is in critical condition and the woman is listed in “stable” condition, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Broomfield resident Trevor Woodruff, 19, was arrested after police say he fled on foot from the Walgreens parking lot.

Woodruff is being held at the Broomfield Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of assault.

Police said some type of altercation led to the shooting, but they are still investigating the circumstances.

"For whatever reason, these people were in the parking lot. They knew each other and then shots were fired," said Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the Broomfield Police Department.

Police said no one inside the Walgreens was injured, and investigators do not believe the shooting was in any way connected to the store.

Additional details, including the identity of the deceased, were not released.

Anyone who has additional details regarding this investigation who has not already spoken with police can call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

