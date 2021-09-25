1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Broomfield Walgreens

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One man is dead and at least two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Walgreens in Broomfield, police said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Broomfield police said the shooting does not appear random. They said the people involved know each other. No employees of the Walgreens were injured.

The Broomfield Police Department tweeted around noon that the shooting occurred in a parking lot of a Walgreens, located at East Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they said fled on foot after the shooting. The only description given by police was the shooter is a man.

Police say they don’t believe there was any connection to the Walgreens. It didn’t happen inside. This wasn’t some sort of King Soopers-style shooting, a spokesperson told me. The people involved did know each other. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/IgVQMseiOV — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) September 25, 2021

Police have closed Zuni Street from 124th to Midway Boulevard.

