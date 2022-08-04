Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for deadly shooting at Northglenn apartment complex

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a deadly shooting at a Northglenn apartment complex in April 2021.

On April 27, 2021, Guillermo Pinuelas went to the home of Kaid Dunlap, 24, to collect a debt. Dunlap did not have the money, so Pineulas returned the next night. When Dunlap again did not have the money, Pinuelas shot him 13 times on the balcony of his apartment, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Dunlap's brother, sister-in-law, and their child were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, the district attorney's office said.

Pinuelas was arrested in his apartment the next day.

On June 7, 2022, Pinuelas plead guilty to second-degree murder with a crime of violence sentence enhancer. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday.

"This was a horrific and senseless crime," District Attorney Brian Mason said in a press release. "13 shots into an occupied apartment, a cold-blooded murder, a young life lost, a family forever altered. For what? To settle a perceived score? It's truly outrageous. This kind of violence will be met with thorough investigation and swift prosecution, as it was here. I'm grateful to the Northglenn Police Department and my team at the District Attorney's Office for their work securing this conviction and sentence."