1 man dies in Northglenn apartment shooting

Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 08:23:09-04

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — One man died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Northglenn Wednesday evening.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 120th Avenue and Claude Court.

When police arrived, they spoke with a witness who said a 25-year-old man had been talking with the suspect outside of his apartment when he was shot multiple times.

The injured man was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they believe the 25-year-old and suspect knew each other.

This shooting remains under investigation. Police did not share any details on the suspect.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Northglenn Det. Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or pgesi@northglenn.org.

