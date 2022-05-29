Girl shot after altercation in rec center parking lot in Denver, police say

DENVER — An altercation at a rec center parking lot led to a shooting in Denver Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a juvenile female was found in the 8900 block of East 25th Avenue with a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Central Park Recreation Center, located at 9651 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

No arrests were reported, and suspect information was not available.

This is the fourth shooting in Denver this weekend. Three others, including one fatal, occurred Saturday.

