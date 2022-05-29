3 separate shootings, 1 stabbing in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Three separate shootings and a stabbing sent at least three people to the hospital over the holiday weekend in Denver.

Two of the three shooting incidents occurred around the same time, early Saturday morning, but on opposite sides of the city.

A shooting in the 3300 block of North Clay Street in the city’s Highland neighborhood and a separate shooting in the 16200 block of East 40th Avenue in the Gateway neighborhood wounded two men. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Information on suspects was not available.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police reported that a man was stabbed and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries from the area of East Smith Road and North Monaco Street. Suspect information was not released.

Saturday night, police responded to a third shooting in the 3000 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. It’s unclear how many victims were wounded in this incident. Police tweeted at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that the “Extent of injuries unknown.” No other updates were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.