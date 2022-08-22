Gang fight possibly tied to drive-by shooting that left 13-year-old dead in Longmont, arrest affidavit says

LONGMONT, Colo. – A gang fight is believed to be connected to the drive-by shooting that ended with the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Longmont over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Zay Rosales, 13, Elias DeHerrara, 15, and another teen, whose identity was not released, were walking through Kensington Park at around 1:49 p.m. when they saw a silver-colored vehicle drive eastbound on Longs Peak Avenue past the park before turning south on Kensington Street.

When the car turned south, one of the boys said he saw the driver of the vehicle lean out the window while pointing a gun and began shooting, according to the arrest affidavit unsealed Monday.

The boys tried to run but Rosales was hit in the chest and DeHerrera was shot in the leg. The third teenager was not injured in the shooting, police said.

Rosales was rushed to the hospital after first responders arrived on scene but was declared dead not long after. DeHerrera, the boy’s cousin, suffered a wound in his lower left leg, according to the affidavit.

At the scene, investigators recovered approximately ten empty shell casings. One of the bullets struck the door of a nearby townhome on the northside of Longs Peak Ave., police documents show.

Witnesses told police they didn’t know much of what happened and could only describe seeing a silver-colored Ford leave the scene of the shooting.

The vehicle, along with its driver – 19-year-old Yahir Solis – was found by police about six minutes after the shooting near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Pratt St.

Inside, officers found a baggie with what appeared to be bullets and a handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console, according to the affidavit. The gun had its slide locked back, indicating the gun was empty, police said.

Longmont community pays respects to 13-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting

Per the arrest affidavit, one of the teens told police that ever since a gang fight at the Boulder County Fairgrounds involving “PBG” and “ESL” gang members, members of the PBG gang had been sending threats through Instagram. One of those Instagram accounts belonged to Solis, the affidavit states.

It's unclear what connection the teens who were shot had to the gangs involved in that altercation.

Solis now faces attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder charges, both felonies, police said Sunday. He also has two warrants out for his arrest from previous cases, one of them being failure to appear on shoplifting charges, according to the affidavit.

If charged with first-degree murder, Solis could face life in prison.

“In the immediate aftermath of this awful shooting, the Longmont Police Department responded very quickly and worked hard to determine what led to this tragic death. The work on this case will continue and, together with the Longmont Police Department, we will pursue justice for the victims and their loved ones,” said 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “I join with the Longmont Police Department in calling for peace in our community. It is moments such as these when our community must come together; further violence is not the answer. We encourage witnesses to come forward.”

Solis is next due in court on Aug. 24.

Police are asking residents in the area with surveillance video to contact their tip line at 303-774-3700.