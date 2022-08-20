13-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Longmont

DENVER — Police in Longmont are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead and wounded another teen Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:49 p.m. near a basketball court on Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to the Longmont Police Department.

The fatal victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The second teen, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

An eyewitness told Denver7 she ran out of her home to see what was going on once they heard gunshots and along with her husband, rushed to the scene to try and help the boys.

Denver7

The suspect, Yahir Solis, was arrested at 225 Kimbark Street in Longmont about 45 minutes after the shooting. The 19-year-old is being held at the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police are asking residents in the area with surveillance video to contact their tip line at 303-774-3700.