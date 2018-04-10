Edgewater police identify suspects in alleged random shooting of Lakewood man; 1 outstanding

EDGEWATER, Colo. – Police say they have a man and a woman in custody related to the murder of a Lakewood man last week, but they say that a third suspect is still outstanding.

Edgewater police said Monday that Caleb Joseph Vigil, 19, and Alicia Elena Valdez, 19, are in custody in relation to the April 5 deadly shooting of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek.

But police said a third suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Devon Drizzt Howard, remains at large.

The suspects may be connected to a separate shooting in Denver on March 21, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7. However, details of the March incident have not been released.

Officers said Sunday that they believed they had found the suspects’ vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse, and taken several of the suspects in Jenicek’s shooting into custody, but did not identify the suspects.

Jenicek, a D’Evelyn High School graduate, was picking up take-out at an Edgewater restaurant on Sheridan Blvd. when he was shot in the chest by a 9mm handgun.

The suspects are accused of running the victim over as they as they fled the scene.

Police say robbery may have been the motive. Jenicek's cell phone and wallet were found near his body in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the case or Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call 303-980-7300 and ask for an Edgewood police officer.