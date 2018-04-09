Edgewater Police: Suspects in random, deadly shooting of Lakewood man identified

EDGEWATER, Colo. – The suspects involved in an apparent random shooting of a Lakewood man could soon be brought to justice.

That's because Edgewater police said Sunday afternoon they believed they had found a suspect vehicle and the individuals responsible for the murder of Andrew Jenicek, 27, who was gunned down outside a restaurant Thursday night.

No information about the suspects was immediately released.

The victim was walking up to pick up a dinner order at an Edgewater restaurant, located at 2001 Sheridan Boulevard, when the shooting occurred.

Police say Jenicek grew up in Littleton and graduated from D'Evelyn High School and was active in several sports.

He was living in Lakewood and working for the state gaming division at the time of his death.