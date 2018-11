DENVER – The coroner’s office on Monday identified the bystander killed in a shootout between rival Crips gang members last week in downtown Denver just southeast of Coors Field.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Monday that Terrance Wardlow, 59, died of a gunshot wound at the scene of the Nov. 19 shooting near the intersection of 21st Ave. and Lawrence Street.

Federal prosecutors last week charged Dashae Armstrong, 23, with a federal ammunition possession charge and said that he and the other man arrested in the shooting, 24-year-old Josh Hayward, were members of rival Crips gangs.

Hayward was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the shooting, but he has not been formally charged by Denver prosecutors.

Armstrong was one of four people injured in the shooting, though federal sources said that Wardlow and the other people injured were bystanders.

Armstrong has another federal court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.