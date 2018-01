AURORA, Colo. – The man found dead in a ditch in east Aurora Wednesday died of a gunshot wound to his head, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

The coroner identified the man as Erik Leon Baker, 44, and said his death was classified as a homicide.

A passerby spotted Baker’s body in a ditch near East 26th Avenue and North Himalaya road Wednesday just after noon.

The Aurora Police Department, which is investigating Baker’s death, called the death a homicide at the time, and said Friday it was continuing to investigate Baker’s death.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Nick Huber with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at (303) 739-6090.