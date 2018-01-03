Police investigating homicide after man is found dead in East Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in a ditch in east Aurora early Wednesday afternoon.



Police said a passerby spotted the body sometime before 12:45 p.m. in the area of East 26th Avenue and North Himalaya Road.

Investigators at the scene said the body showed signs of apparent trauma. Police were not immediately able to clarify what that trauma could have been.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Nick Huber with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at (303) 739-6090. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

The investigation is ongoing.