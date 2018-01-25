Colorado reacts to shooting death of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

DENVER – Law enforcement agencies and lawmakers from across Colorado sent an outpouring of condolences overnight and into Thursday morning to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputy, 32-year-old Heath Gumm, was shot and killed while on duty Wednesday evening.
“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed." -Gov. John Hickenlooper
“Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was tragically lost last evening serving in the line of duty.” said Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver. “Together, we mourn with his wife, family, friends and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. We honor the service and sacrifice of Deputy Gumm and our brave first responders who put themselves in harm’s way every day in communities across Colorado.”
“Yesterday morning, a young man and public servant went to work as he did every single day, to serve and protect our communities. Last night, we found out that Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed while responding to a request for help,” said Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton. “I requested a moment of silence on the House floor this morning to honor Deputy Heath Gumm and asked my colleagues to pray for his wife and family. I thank my fellow representatives of Adams County for joining me in honoring Deputy Gumm.”
Our prayers are with the family and colleagues of the deputy killed this evening in Adams County. Thank you @AdamsCoSheriff for everything your team does to keep our community safe-- we stand with you!
Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learn more about the tragic shooting of @AdamsCoSheriff
deputy Heath Gumm. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and the entire Adams County community. https://t.co/kpWoV1ZpBD
We were devastated to learn that Deputy Sheriff Heath Gumm of Adams County was the victim of a shooting in Thornton last night. Our deepest sympathies go to his surviving family and friends; rest in peace Deputy Sheriff Gumm. pic.twitter.com/YdkL1MZHXn
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office sends our thoughts, hearts and prayers to the family and fellow law enforcement Brothers and Sisters of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, who was killed in the line of duty last night. #AdamsCountypic.twitter.com/2L1FQlAQYy
Flags are at half-staff today in Boulder in honor of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, who was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family. Thank you to all law enforcement officers for the dangerous, important jobs you do. pic.twitter.com/qFeH7DVCsx
A noble profession is filled with heroism and self sacrifice. Deputy Heath Gumm is an American Hero. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The “Watch” will never be the same without you but we will take it from here.
We start this morning with some sad news. For the 2nd time in less than a month, a Colorado Sheriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty, this time in Adams County. Our thoughts & prayers are with @AdamsCoSheriff, the law enforcement community, and the victim's family. pic.twitter.com/TBJfev0wKd
@Adams12 mourns the passing of @AdamsCoSheriff Deputy Heath Gumm who was killed last night while serving and protecting our community. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Gumm family and our appreciation to our law enforcement partners who bravely protect students & staff
Seeing so many officers take part in the procession to transport @AdamsCoSheriff Deputy Heath Gumm, and community members who left their homes to pay their respects, reminds us of just how incredible Colorado truly is. pic.twitter.com/bRW9SR9dE4
Sending Denver’s thoughts, prayers and condolences to our neighbors to the north. Please be vigilant and help Adams County officials find remaining suspects. Report suspicious behavior by calling 720- 322-1313 https://t.co/byetdQGasA
The hearts and prayers of @ArapahoeCounty are with the family of Deputy Gumm and the entire @AdamsCoSheriff family. We are so saddened by this incident and the loss of another member of our law enforcement community.
Once again the flags at South Metro have been lowered to half staff and our badges are shrouded in mourning. @AdamsCoSheriff you’re in our thoughts and we are here to support you in any way. pic.twitter.com/T5rmvGqOpS
On 1/24/18 ACSO Dep. Heath Gumm responded to a disturbance call near 88th Ave and Dawson St. There was a foot pursuit and in the course of that chase Dep. Gumm was shot and killed. Deputy Gumm, age 32, is survived by his wife and family. Donations here: https://t.co/xQ2xtEcibR
A special PayPal account of the Colorado FOP’s Police Foundation” has been set up exclusively for donations to the family of fallen ADCO Deputy Heath Gumm. All donations will go directly to the family. We will not charge any handling fees. Please sharehttps://t.co/KSypVCmGGW
Police Officers, Agents, Deputies, Troopers, whatever the title - we train together, serve together, support each other and work hard to serve our communities and keep them safe. Incidents like this are a tragedy for all of us. We stand with @AdamsCoSheriff and their families. pic.twitter.com/nKqyImIZLP
Our hearts are breaking tonight as we mourn the loss of another fellow Colorado officer: Our thoughts are with their family and fellow deputies at @AdamsCoSheriff as well as with the responding officers. We stand with you. #ColoradoStrong#ThinBlueLine
The news about @AdamsCoSheriff deputy tonight is absolutely heart breaking. Another line of duty death. You and the deputies family have the @FCPolice unwavering support in the coming days and weeks. We are here for you. 💙🖤💙🖤
Our deepest condolences to @AdamsCoSheriff and the family of their deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice tonight. And we have those who remain in danger, working the active scene, in our thoughts and prayers.
This loss is incomprehensible. Not one, but two deputies down in less than a month. We grieve with @AdamsCoSheriff on the loss of their deputy, and all that their community has lost as a result. We stand strong with our brothers and sisters in blue.