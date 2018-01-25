Colorado reacts to shooting death of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

During a press conference late Wednesday evening, the spokeswoman for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the suspects could only be identified as either light-skinned black males or dark-skinned Hispanic males dressed in all-black clothing.

A memorial for Adams County (Colo.) Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm was growing Thursday morning, hours after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

DENVER – Law enforcement agencies and lawmakers from across Colorado sent an outpouring of condolences overnight and into Thursday morning to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputy, 32-year-old Heath Gumm, was shot and killed while on duty Wednesday evening.

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed." -Gov. John Hickenlooper

“Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was tragically lost last evening serving in the line of duty.” said Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver. “Together, we mourn with his wife, family, friends and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. We honor the service and sacrifice of Deputy Gumm and our brave first responders who put themselves in harm’s way every day in communities across Colorado.”

“Yesterday morning, a young man and public servant went to work as he did every single day, to serve and protect our communities. Last night, we found out that Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed while responding to a request for help,” said Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton. “I requested a moment of silence on the House floor this morning to honor Deputy Heath Gumm and asked my colleagues to pray for his wife and family. I thank my fellow representatives of Adams County for joining me in honoring Deputy Gumm.”

