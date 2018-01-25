Colorado reacts to shooting death of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

DENVER – Law enforcement agencies and lawmakers from across Colorado sent an outpouring of condolences overnight and into Thursday morning to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputy, 32-year-old Heath Gumm, was shot and killed while on duty Wednesday evening.

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed." -Gov. John Hickenlooper

“Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was tragically lost last evening serving in the line of duty.” said Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver. “Together, we mourn with his wife, family, friends and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. We honor the service and sacrifice of Deputy Gumm and our brave first responders who put themselves in harm’s way every day in communities across Colorado.”

“Yesterday morning, a young man and public servant went to work as he did every single day, to serve and protect our communities. Last night, we found out that Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed while responding to a request for help,” said Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton. “I requested a moment of silence on the House floor this morning to honor Deputy Heath Gumm and asked my colleagues to pray for his wife and family. I thank my fellow representatives of Adams County for joining me in honoring Deputy Gumm.”

Rest In Peace Deputy Heath Gumm You will never be forgotten. Praying for your family and my brothers and sisters in blue. #Adamscountysheriff

Our prayers are with the family and colleagues of the deputy killed this evening in Adams County. Thank you @AdamsCoSheriff for everything your team does to keep our community safe-- we stand with you! — Rep. Mike Coffman

All of Colorado shares in the loss of the @AdamsCoSheriff deputy. Praying for his family and the brave men and women in blue who stand courageously on the line for us all. — Cory Gardner

Praying for the family and colleagues of Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm today. — Congressman Ken Buck

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learn more about the tragic shooting of @AdamsCoSheriff

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @AdamsCoSheriff's Office and the family & friends of the Deputy Heath Gumm. — CSP Eagle

On 1/24/18 ACSO Dep. Heath Gumm responded to a disturbance call near 88th Ave and Dawson St. There was a foot pursuit and in the course of that chase Dep. Gumm was shot and killed. Deputy Gumm, age 32, is survived by his wife and family.

