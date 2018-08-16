Affidavit: Kidnapping, sexual assault suspect claimed woman 'wanted him to kidnap her at knifepoint'

The man arrested for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her told police it was a planned meetup, according to an affidavit.

The document sheds more light on what happened Tuesday morning.

Early in the day, police were dispatched to a possible kidnapping at the Starbucks at 8374 Willow St. in the city of Lone Tree. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene, who said around 5:50 a.m., a man approached the business door and started knocking very loudly, according to an affidavit. An employee inside signaled to the man that they didn’t open until 6 a.m.

The employee said the man gave her “a bad vibe” and she “was keeping an eye on” him as he walked around the parking lot, the affidavit reads.

When a Toyota 4Runner drove into the parking lot, the employee watched the man approach the car as a blonde female got out. They started to talk, the woman pulled out her phone and then the man shoved her into the car, got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a blonde female mouthing “call 911” at a Conoco gas station at 886 W. Happy Canyon Road, Castle Rock. The 911 caller said they saw a man exit the car she was in, according to an affidavit.

Deputies made contact with the woman and suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Paul Edgeworth Nader of Colorado Springs.

A detective interviewed the woman, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She said she had never met the man, but he approached her at the Starbucks parking lot asking for directions. She looked at her phone and he pulled a knife and held it to her side, pushing her into the passenger seat.

The woman said Nader told her he was going to sexually assault her. He grabbed her phone and tried to break it on the steering wheel, then threw it out of the car, according to the affidavit.

He sexually assaulted her, punched the woman in the face and continued to tell her he was going to rape her.

When authorities questioned Nader, he said the meeting was “prearranged through a fetish app” on his phone and that the woman "wanted him to kidnap her at knifepoint." Authorities did not find any such app on his phone. Nader also said the encounter was consensual and that the woman hit her eye on the steering wheel. He admitted to throwing the woman’s cell phone out of the car, but couldn’t explain why, according to the affidavit.

Nader has been charged with sexual assault sentence enhancer where the victim suffered serious bodily injury, sexual assault sentence enhancer with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a weapon and sexual assault. He is in custody at the Douglas County Jail. His bond was set at $750,000.

He is a registered sex offender from Colorado Springs. He pled guilty in 2013 to sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust and sex exploitation of a child by possessing a video of more than 20 different items qualifying as sexually exploitative material. In addition, two women have protective orders against him.