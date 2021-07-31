7 shot, 2 dead in 5 separate shootings in Denver and Aurora in 24 hours

DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora are investigating at least five separate shootings that left two people dead and wounded five others, including a juvenile, in a 24-hour period Friday into Saturday.

Denver police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred early Saturday morning and afternoon. The Denver incidents left one man dead and wounded three others, including a juvenile male. The two Aurora shootings occurred Friday and early Saturday morning and left one man dead and two others critically wounded.

The first shooting occurred in Aurora. Police responded to the 18500 block of East Kansas Place on a reported shooting around noon Friday.

When officers arrived, a woman was found near a vehicle in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police later found the body of a deceased man nearby in the roadway. The woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the two were known to one another, and there is no additional threat to the community. Investigators have not yet been able to determine what led up to the shooting. Authorities have yet to release the man's identity.

A second shooting in the city of Aurora occurred sometime after midnight Saturday. Police tweeted around 1 a.m. that they were investigating a shooting in the 15400 blk. of E. 13th Avenue.

One man was shot and critically wounded in the incident. A woman was arrested in the shooting. Her name or booking photo was not released.

About two hours later in Denver, police tweeted about a shooting on North Quitman Street. A man was shot and killed in the incident. No arrests were made and no other details were provided.

An hour later, Denver police said two shooting victims, including a juvenile male, walked into a hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Alcott Street. There were no reports of an arrest in this case.

Around noon Saturday, Denver's third shooting of the day occurred in the 2100 block of North Downing Street. One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Last weekend, police in both jurisdictions were investigating five separate shootings that left three people dead and wounded four others.

