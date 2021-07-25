7 shot, 3 dead in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora

DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora are investigating at least five separate shootings that left three people dead and wounded four others in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Four of the five shootings occurred in Denver Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Two women and a man were killed in two separate Denver shootings. A juvenile was shot in Aurora early Sunday morning. There is no word on arrests in any of the incidents.

The first shooting occurred in the 5000 block of East Warren Avenue in Denver’s Goldsmith neighborhood early Saturday morning. Two people were fatally shot in this incident, a man and a woman. Their identities have not been released.

Around 9 p.m., Denver police tweeted about another fatal shooting in the city’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. A woman was shot and killed in the 4700 block of North Vine Street. No other details were provided.

About three hours later, Denver police tweeted they were investigating another shooting, this time in the Northfield neighborhood. A man was shot and seriously wounded in the 8000 block of Northfield Boulevard.

The city’s fourth shooting occurred in Lower Downtown. In Denver’s second double shooting in 24 hours, two men were shot and seriously wounded in the 1900 block of Chestnut Place.

In Aurora, police tweeted around 3:30 a.m. that a juvenile walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen is expected survive, police said. No arrests have been made.

