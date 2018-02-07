2 in custody for double-fatal Montbello shooting; victims identified

DENVER – Police have arrested two young men for investigation on first-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday night in Montbello that left two people dead and another injured.

Octavio Morales, 18, and Kylvito Garrette, 19, are being held for investigation in the shooting, which happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near East Elgin Place and Andrews Drive.

The Denver Police Department said further details about the shooting and the arrest of the two men was not available Tuesday.

On Monday, the Denver Medical Examiner identified the two people killed in the shooting as Byron Ware, 17, and Abisai Ponce Gutierrez, 18. Ware died after being transported to Children’s Hospital, and Gutierrez died after being transported to UCHealth.

Both of their deaths were caused by gunshot, and their manners of death were both homicide.

The other person injured in the shooting was in critical condition Sunday. Authorities could not provide an update on the person’s status Tuesday.

Friends and family of Ware and Gutierrez held a vigil to remember them Tuesday afternoon.