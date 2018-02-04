Police: Two killed, one injured in Montbello shooting Saturday night

DENVER – Two people were killed and another was injured following a shooting in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Andrews Drive and East Elgin Place, according to a Denver Police Department spokesperson.

Police were still working Sunday morning to determine what led to the shooting. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The victim injured in this shooting was listed in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The map below gives you a general idea of where the shooting took place.