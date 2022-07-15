17-year-old arrested after teen shot to death at Brighton park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 17-year-old was arrested two days after another 17-year-old was shot to death at a Brighton park.

Seventeen-year-old Josiah Gonzales was killed at Ken Mitchell Park just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brighton police say witnesses heard an argument between Gonzales and another individual before the shooting occurred.

The suspect was arrested Thursday at his family's home in Commerce City, according to the Brighton Police Department. He is currently being held at the Prairie Vista Juvenile Detention Center in Brighton.

The case will be presented to the district attorney's office later this week, where formal charges will be determined.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, Brighton police are withholding his identity.

Josiah's mother, Ashley Huerta, told Denver7 that in the months leading up to the shooting, her son received several threats by people he knew, which she reported to the police.

"They would send him pictures of guns to his phone and ask him where he's at, and he would just ignore it," Huerta said.

While investigators were unable to confirm those details amid their investigation, they did confirm that the suspect may have known Gonzales.

Josiah's family and friends will gather at Ken Mitchell Park Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a vigil.