Teen found dead from shooting at Brighton park

BRIGHTON, Colo. —The Brighton Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead from a shooting at Ken Mitchell Park in Brighton.

Officers responded to the park just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man down at the park located at 889 Kinglet Ct. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old had died.

Police later confirmed the teen had been killed in a shooting. Brighton police is working with the Adams County Coroner's Office to identify the teen.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the victim and another person who hasn't been identified, according to investigators.

Police don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department Investigation Division at 303-655-8740. Witnesses can also submit anonymous tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or online.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated after police identified the victim as a teen instead of a man, as originally reported.