1 dead in triple shooting in Denver's LoDo neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting the left one person dead in the city's Lower Downtown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Market Street, police tweeted around 3:15 a.m.

Three people were shot. One of the victims, an adult male, was declared deceased. The conditions of the two other victims are unknown.

No suspect information was available. Police are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

This is the second shooting in a week Denver's LoDo neighborhood. Two people were shot last weekend near 19th and Blake streets. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police suspect last Sunday's shooting was gang-related.

Police have not said if this weekend's shooting was gang-related or connected to last weekend's incident.