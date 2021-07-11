Watch
Police investigate double shooting in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 11, 2021
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning one block from Coors Field in the city’s Lower Downtown neighborhood.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Denver police tweeted around 1 a.m.

The shooting happened near 19th and Blake streets near several bars and clubs amid All-Star Game events. But police said the shooting is not connected to the All-Star Game. They suspect the shooting may be gang-related, police told Denver7.

Police have not made an arrest and suspect information is pending. Details surrounding the events the led up to the shooting are not known at this time.

