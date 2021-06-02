The first $1M drawing for vaccinated Coloradans will be announced Friday. Here’s how it’s going to work.

DENVER – The name of the Coloradan who’ll receive the first $1 million just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine has already been drawn. On Friday, the rest of the state will know their name.

Many of you still have questions about how the drawings will work, after Denver7 reported last week the website the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is using to randomly select the names of the winners is missing many Coloradans who should be in the system.

In order to (hopefully) answer all of your questions: Here's another quick rundown of how the process is going work.

How the state’s vaccine lottery winners will be selected:

The CDPHE is going to pull all the eligible people from the Colorado Immunization Information System and then randomly assign them a number. Numbers will then go through a program which will then randomly select a winner and a few alternates just in case the winner is unable to claim the prize.

MORE: Can't find your record in Colorado's vaccine database? This may be why

The first winner will be announced every week – starting this week – for the next five weeks on Friday at 5 p.m.

Who is eligible to claim the $1 million prize?

Colorado residents 18 and up who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible. There is no need to register for the drawing.

If you still haven’t gotten the shot but would like to be eligible by the time the last drawing takes place, you must make sure to have received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by June 30.

What other rules are there?

To win the $1 million from the state, you must agree to go public, meaning you’ll have to agree that your name will be shown or read aloud at the time the announcement is made Friday. If not, the $1 million will be given to one of the other random people selected during the drawing.

Still have more questions? We have a FAQ article about the Colorado Comeback Cash program with answers to questions about eligibility, privacy and other key important dates.

Colorado Comeback Cash: How it works

RELATED HEADLINES –

Colorado to give out 25 scholarships of $50K to children ages 12-17 who get vaccinated