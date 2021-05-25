Who wants to be a millionaire? Colorado offering five $1M drawings for vaccinated adults

DENVER — Colorado is giving away five $1 million cash prizes to residents who've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the Colorado Comeback Cash program during a press conference Tuesday.

Colorado residents 18 and up who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible. Residents 12-17 will be eligible for a scholarship prize, which will be launched later this week, Polis said.

The first drawing will be on June 4. Subsequent drawings will be held June 11, 18, 25 and July 7. Residents will need to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 1 to be eligible for the first drawing. The last day to qualify is June 30.

There is no need to register for the drawing. Residents who have received the vaccine are automatically entered. The state has a database, Colorado Immunization Information System, of residents who have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Colorado Lottery officials will assign a random number to each person in the database and draw a number on the dates mentioned above.

If your number is drawn, officials will contact you and ask if you want to share your vaccine data to receive the $1 million prize, which will be payed out in one lump sum and is considered taxable income.

Polis said a little more than 2.5 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, making the odds of winning the drawing roughly 1 in 500,000.

Federal Cares Act funding is paying for the Colorado Comeback Cash program, Polis said. The drawing is being managed by the Colorado Lottery and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Colorado Comeback Cash was modeled after similar programs in other states, like Ohio. The governor said the lottery drawings in that state proved to be successful and created a surge of interest for the vaccine. He hopes the program will have similar results in Colorado.

