Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 18-24, 2021

More than 704,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 40,180 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Oct. 18

Check back for updates soon.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Oct. 11-17, 2021.