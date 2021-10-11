Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 11-17, 2021

More than 694,300 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 39,500 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, October 11

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 numbers

Colorado reported a total of 944 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, the highest patient count since Jan. 1. Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado — a reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

694,349 cases (+5,884)

39,571 hospitalized (+121)

64 counties (+0)

3,782,515 people tested (+19,155)

11,472,369 test encounters (+86,647)

7,767 deaths among cases (+34)

7,996 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

6,237 outbreaks (+9)

The latest hospital data showed 1,012 beds in use, 42 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 7.45%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,813,559 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, and 3,503,121 people have been fully vaccinated.

