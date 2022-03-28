Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for March 28-April 3, 2022

More than 1,340,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,300 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, March 28

12:40 p.m. | BA.2 sublineage of omicron COVID-19 now accounts for nearly a quarter of all cases in Colorado, though it's still too early to tell if a seventh wave is starting across the state

Nearly a quarter of all sequenced cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Colorado now belong to the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variant, according to state officials,

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said during a virtual news conference that about 21% of specimens in the state belong to this sublineage, which is thought to be about 30% more transmissible than its cousin, BA.1 — the original omicron strain, according to early studies from the UK and Denmark.

And even though the sublineage is now being detected in about half of Colorado's wastewater systems, it's still too early to tell whether we're experiencing the beginning of a seventh wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Herlihy said Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, the state's positivity rate was 3.33%, continuing its upward trajectory since its lowest point so far this year, when the positivity rate was 2.51% on March 17.

Herlihy has previously said the state's 7-day average positivity rate is a key indicator of the trajectory of the virus in the state, but due a high level of immunity expected until at least the beginning of the summer and a lack of testing, it's difficult to tell whether the positivity rate is truly a trend or just a blip in the data.

Studies have shown that while omicron appears to be more transmissible, it does not appear to be more severe or cause increased immune system evasion from prior infection or vaccination than the original omicron strain, Herlihy said, though state health officials continue to caution Coloradans to get tested at the first sign of symptoms.

"We are still seeing some level of COVID in our communities ... we'd like to remind everyone that we do have plenty of testing that continues to be available across the entire state," Dr. Emily Travanty, the state lab director, said as she shared a slide of all the available testing sites where Coloradans can get tested for COVID-19, in order to provide the test with a better picture of the trajectory of the virus across Colorado.

Also as of Monday, Colorado surpassed the 2 million-mark for people who've received a booster, making up 37% of the total eligible population in the state.

The number of unvaccinated people decreased below a million for the first time, and the FDA will review documentation from both Moderna and Pfizer in the coming days to provide EUA for a second booster for different age groups, though state health officials anticipate the recommendation to be optional.

The FDA is expected to meet on April 6 to look at considerations for future recommended doses as well as the process for selecting strains for new COVID-19 vaccines, state health officials said.

CDPHE provides update on COVID-19 as BA.2 continues to gain ground in the US

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for March 21-March 27, 2022.