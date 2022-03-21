Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for March 21-March 27, 2022

More than 1,330,850 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, March 21

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend - including Friday - as well as Monday's.

1,330,851 cases (+3,343)

61,076 hospitalized (+74)

64 counties (+0)

4,795,508 people tested (+4,761)

16,900,374 test encounters (+34,692)

11,887 deaths among cases (+1,213)

12,818 deaths due to COVID-19 (+64)

8,473 outbreaks (+13)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, show 151 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate as of Wednesday, March 16 (the latest available data from the CDPHE) was 2.64%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,436,746 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,979,628 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for March 14-March 20, 2022.