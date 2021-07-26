Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 26-Aug. 1, 2021

More than 569,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 32,500 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, April 26

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

The number of hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 continues to show a flat trend, with 335 hospitalizations reported Monday. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

571,087 cases (+1,798)

32,587 hospitalized (+45)

64 counties (+0)

3,256,331 people tested (+9,940)

9,392,357 test encounters (+36,069)

6,924 deaths among cases (+14)

7,172 deaths due to COVID-19 (+14)

5,572 outbreaks (+5)

The latest hospital data showed 335 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 11 more than Friday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 4.04%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 3,336,388 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,067,292 people have been fully vaccinated.

