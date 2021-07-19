Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 19-25, 2021

More than 566,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 32,300 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, July 19

4 p.m. | Latest Colorado COVID-19 data

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has stopped updating COVID-19 data over the weekend, so we’re getting a look at the changes in Colorado’s coronavirus case and hospitalization numbers through the weekend today.

566,670 cases (+1,376)

32,372 hospitalized (+45)

64 counties (+0)

3,229,007 people tested (+8,669)

9,292,326 test encounters (+35,140)

6,886 deaths among cases (+10)

7,116 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9)

5,546 outbreaks (+2)

The latest hospital data showed 318 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — no change from the Thursday data released on Friday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.63% -- an increase from last week. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday 3,304,404 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,038,461 people have been fully vaccinated.

